November 29, 2023
Boxing Results

Gonzalez edges Castaneda in Plant City

Super featherweight Orlando Gonzalez (22-2, 12 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Jorge Castaneda (16-3, 12 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Gonzalez dropped Castaneda in round two, but Castaneda came back to take the late rounds. Scores were 95-94 Castaneda, 97-92, 96-93 Gonzalez.

Unbeaten welterweight Tarik “The Sandstorm” Zaina (13-0-1, 8 KOs) outboxed Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-4-1, 22 KOs) over ten uneventful rounds. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 99-91.

In a clash between unbeaten super welterweights, Marques Valle (10-0, 7 KOs) won a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Farid Ngoga (10-0, 6 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 78-74

Bantamweights Joahnys Argilagos (9-1-1, 4 KOs) and Jose Lopez (4-2-3, 0 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 76-76 and 77-75 for Argilagos, 78-74 for Lopez.

  • The main event on this card was fantastic. I thought Castaneda was done in the 2nd and he ends up taking both the 9th and 10th for me. Great fight and I hope they do it again.

    • These Pro=Box cards have been consistently good, and competitive. Not mismatches for their “in – house” boxers to look “great.”

