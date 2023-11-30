Unified lightweight champion Devin Haney told ESPN that he’s planning on vacating his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles at 135 pounds. Haney, who is moving to super lightweight to challenge WBC champion Regis Prograis on December 9 in San Francisco, stated that he’s outgrown the division and plans to go to welterweight after the Prograis fight.
The move would leave Shakur Stevenson as lightweight champion of the WBC and Tank Davis as lightweight champion of the WBA, with a Lomachenko-Kambosos reportedly in the works for the IBF lightweight strap.
Ok, like we the non-casuals didn’t see this coming. However Welterweight is a stretch if he can’t hurt anyone at lightweight he’s not going to at welter.
Agree and I expect a surge in power.
Peace.
Of course he is.
He starved himself to make 135 and barely got by Loma.
He should be competitive at 140 with his size as he easily walks around at about 165+ but I just don’t forsee him beating any of the top guys at 147. boots, crawford and spence would all ko him.
If I were Haney I would get a nutritionist and personal chef and do everything I could to stay at 140.
He seems to think he’s on the mayweather level but he’s not. Not sure he gets by Prograis. I think based on styles, Ryan Garcia knocks him out let alone the other top guys at 140. And 147 ?? Forget it
It was about time; now we can see very interesting fights for the WBO and IBF hardware. Shakur, as WBC ruler, should order beds instead of chairs for his fights, and Gervonta Davis better be prepared for a rematch against Isaac Cruz. Lightweight is getting stacked with great talents like William Zepeda, Raymond Muratalla, Floyd Schofield, Denys Berinchyk, and some other well-known names.
If Loma does take Kambosos for the IBF title (and why wouldn’t he), that would leave Berinchyk – Pitbull as the top two contenders for the WBO. I’m hoping though that Zepeda either finds someway to get in on one of these fights for the vacant title or gets an immediate shot at someone who does. Zepeda – Pitbull would be absolutely nuts!
I’d love to see Haney vs Tank, hopefully one day.
Typical bitch. “Outgrew” the division?! . That division is stacked right now 135 and 140. Going to the welterweight division soon. Knowing no one will be there in the future?! SMH