Unified lightweight champion Devin Haney told ESPN that he’s planning on vacating his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles at 135 pounds. Haney, who is moving to super lightweight to challenge WBC champion Regis Prograis on December 9 in San Francisco, stated that he’s outgrown the division and plans to go to welterweight after the Prograis fight.

The move would leave Shakur Stevenson as lightweight champion of the WBC and Tank Davis as lightweight champion of the WBA, with a Lomachenko-Kambosos reportedly in the works for the IBF lightweight strap.