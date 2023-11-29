November 29, 2023
Boxing News

DKP People’s Championship Final Press Conference

Don King 4
Photo: David Martin Warr

Ahead of Saturday’s action-packed People’s Championship boxing card at the Casino Miami Jai Alai, legendary promoter Don King addressed assembled media alongside the athletes from the card.

“We’ve got five spectacular and action-packed title fights ready for our boxing fans of South Florida,” said King. “And since we lost one title fight, we’ve set a holiday special price of $25 for this fantastic evening. It’s the People’s Championship.”

Fights include

Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) against Vaughn Alexander (18-7-1, 11 KOs)
WBA Continental America’s middleweight title

Tre’Sean Wiggins (15-5-3, 8 KOs) vs. Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs)
WBA NABA welterweight title

Antonio Perez (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Haskell Rhodes (29-5-1, 14 KOs)
Vacant WBA International lightweight title

Alex Castro (13-1, 11 KOs) vs. Harry K. Cruz (14-3, 11 KOs)
WBA NABA middleweight title

DeVon Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Nelson Morales (4-11, 1 KO)
Vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental super lightweight title

One undercard fight rounds out the action as an eight-round bantamweight attraction features Lawrence Newton (15-0, 7 KOs) faces Jonathan Smith (8-2, 6 KOs).

Tickets, priced from $25, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the Saturday night card. Ringside tables are $1,500. Side floor seats are $50, floor ringside are $100 and ringside seats are $300.

The People’s Championship night of boxing also will be available on DonKing.com, FITE.TV AND ITUBE247.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the action will begin at 7 p.m.

Don King stated, “I always make it clear that this is for the people, and that is what it is all about. On Saturday night we are going to have a sensational night and give the people what they want. I am very happy with the slate of fights we have lined up, which should deliver an action-packed card.

“On Saturday we are putting the best against the best. All I can do as a promoter is put the platform there. The fighter then needs to perform to become the people’s champion. I believe we will give the people what they deserve, which is a spectacular show.

“Ian Green is a tremendous fighter who has fought through trials and tribulations. I believe his matchup against Vaughn Alexander will steal the show.”

Haney says he's vacating lightweight titles
Davies-Barroso postponed

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>