Ahead of Saturday’s action-packed People’s Championship boxing card at the Casino Miami Jai Alai, legendary promoter Don King addressed assembled media alongside the athletes from the card.

“We’ve got five spectacular and action-packed title fights ready for our boxing fans of South Florida,” said King. “And since we lost one title fight, we’ve set a holiday special price of $25 for this fantastic evening. It’s the People’s Championship.”

Fights include

Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) against Vaughn Alexander (18-7-1, 11 KOs)

WBA Continental America’s middleweight title

Tre’Sean Wiggins (15-5-3, 8 KOs) vs. Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs)

WBA NABA welterweight title

Antonio Perez (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Haskell Rhodes (29-5-1, 14 KOs)

Vacant WBA International lightweight title

Alex Castro (13-1, 11 KOs) vs. Harry K. Cruz (14-3, 11 KOs)

WBA NABA middleweight title

DeVon Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Nelson Morales (4-11, 1 KO)

Vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental super lightweight title

One undercard fight rounds out the action as an eight-round bantamweight attraction features Lawrence Newton (15-0, 7 KOs) faces Jonathan Smith (8-2, 6 KOs).

Tickets, priced from $25, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the Saturday night card. Ringside tables are $1,500. Side floor seats are $50, floor ringside are $100 and ringside seats are $300.

The People’s Championship night of boxing also will be available on DonKing.com, FITE.TV AND ITUBE247.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the action will begin at 7 p.m.

Don King stated, “I always make it clear that this is for the people, and that is what it is all about. On Saturday night we are going to have a sensational night and give the people what they want. I am very happy with the slate of fights we have lined up, which should deliver an action-packed card.

“On Saturday we are putting the best against the best. All I can do as a promoter is put the platform there. The fighter then needs to perform to become the people’s champion. I believe we will give the people what they deserve, which is a spectacular show.

“Ian Green is a tremendous fighter who has fought through trials and tribulations. I believe his matchup against Vaughn Alexander will steal the show.”