Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has announced that this Saturday’s WBA interim super lightweight title fight between

Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso set for this Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, has been postponed. “Due to Visa delays, the fight between Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso scheduled for this Saturday, December 2 will be postponed to a later date. More information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield will now be the co-main event on the stacked card December 2.”

