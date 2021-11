Weights from London Harvey Horn 113 vs. Fadhili Majiha 114

Matty Harris 255 vs. Mladen Manev 235

Saqib Khan 151 vs. Jack Ewbank 151

Hosea Stewart 345 vs. Mait Metsis 229

Chloe Watson 112 vs. Judit Hachbold 109

Martin Foru 168 vs. Pavol Garaj 167

Ryan Martin 155 vs. Angel Emilov 156

Louis Horn 136 vs. Jakub Laskowski 137 Venue: York Hall in London

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

TV: Fite.tv ($6.99) Teofimo, Fulton favored on Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.