Lightweight champion Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez is a 10:1 favorite to defeat “Ferocious” George Kambosos and retain his WBA, IBF, WBO titles on DAZN from New York City.

In Showtime’s WBC/WBO super bantamweight unification in Las Vegas between “The Heartbreaker” Brandon Figueroa and Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton, Fulton is a -350 favorite.