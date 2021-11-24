Lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz has embraced the underdog role heading into his showdown against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis which headlines a Showtime PPV on Sunday, December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“I have proven time and time again that my drive and desire to be champion is too big to be ignored,” said Cruz. “This fight won’t be the exception. I am going to pull off the upset and a brand new star will be born on December 5…defeating Gervonta Davis is the only thing on my mind. When I win, I know he’s going to want the rematch and I can promise that I will train twice as hard for that fight when it happens.”