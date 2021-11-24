By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF#1 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) is confident he will dethrone IBF, WBA, WBO 135 pound champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

“It’s an opportunity to win these belts next weekend. It might never come again.” Kambosos told AAP. “And I believe I’m fully ready and prepared and I’m not concerned about everything else.

“I’ve got some really good friends that are quite high up in the business and then they are good friends with some politicians in Sydney and obviously NSW. They said, ‘Mate, you win this fight and we’re going to put a bronze statue of you in Sydney.’ That’s how big this victory will be…I’ve just got to do my business next weekend, which I will.”