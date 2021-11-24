Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a “Turkey Giveaway” on Tuesday, as the WBA Lightweight Champion, along with Mayweather Promotions, handed out 150 turkeys, plus gift cards and more to Las Vegas residents. The giveaway took place following Davis’ media workout in preparation for his world title defense against hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking place Sunday, December 5 live on SHOWTIME PPV from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

“This is going to be an exciting fight,” said Tank. “Cruz comes to fight each and every time. I’m just waiting to see what he brings to the table on December 5, and we’ll capitalize off of his mistakes. Cruz coming forward could make the fight a lot easier for me, but there are definitely challenges with that style too. He comes forward with his head a lot. I’m definitely going to be ready for that.

“Anything that he does dirty in there, I’ll be ready for. He better be prepared, because whatever he dishes out, I’m going to give it right back to him.

“He’s an explosive fighter. We have to see what he brings on December 5. I’m looking forward to it. I want to give the fans another action-packed fight.

“The change in opponent didn’t really affect my mindset or my game plan. Trash talking doesn’t matter to me anyway. We all have to get out there and perform when it’s time to.