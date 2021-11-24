YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Tommy “TNT” Fury continued their war of words at a press event Wednesday in Morecambe, England. They fight on PPV December 18 in Tampa.

Jake Paul: “These people think they can come in and beat me because they have amateur careers or they’re professional this or they’re UFC that. They don’t understand what they’re getting in there with. It’s funny to see each and every one of them fail in front of the world and the same exact thing is going to happen to Tommy. To me, this is an easier fight than Tyron [Woodley]. This is a young kid who has never had a real fight and I’m going to knock him out. He doesn’t have a chin. He’s never even been hit hard by anybody.”

Tommy Fury: “You want to pay me millions of pounds to go over there and fight somebody that looks like him? 100 percent, sign me up. This is easy money because this is a bum who cannot fight. I’m going to show that on December 18. When he gets in that ring against me, he’s going to find his level. He’s going to be out of there in the first round because he cannot fight. He can’t dream about beating me.”

Tyson Fury: “This is entertainment. These two young fellas are going to go out there and put it all on the line. Somebody is going to get beaten. Someone’s ‘O’ has got to go and that’s how boxing works. Jake is over there in Puerto Rico training hard. Tommy is here in Morecambe training hard. On December 18, poor old Jake Paul is going to get severely knocked out and that’s it.”