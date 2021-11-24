Three time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-4, 26 KOs) from Arjona Colombia is full speed ahead in training camp as he prepares for his Showtime PPV clash on December 5 against world ranked contender Eduardo “Zurdito” Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) in what will be the opening bout of the Tank-Cruz telecast.

WBO #13, WBC #13 Miguel Marriaga is gunning for one more crack at a world title in 2022, a feat that is very hard to accomplish in today’s era.

“We are happy to be back in the big stage” states Marriaga “I know this fight is due or die for me, you can expect me to give me 1000% for this bout as I still have my goal of becoming world champion.”

The Scorpion has been preparing in Mexico City for his fight where he has spent the last 6 weeks in a high-altitude camp sparring similar styles to Ramirez.

“Ramirez doesn’t impress me, he’s a great challenger but nothing that I haven’t seen before” notes Marriaga “ I fought the best southpaw in the world (Lomachenko) and I’ve lost to great champions. I think my experience will help me edge this fight.”

This bout is presented by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with All Star Boxing, Inc.