Heavyweights collide as Nathan Gorman (18-1, 12 KOs) takes on Tomas Salek (17-3, 13 KOs) in the headliner on Friday June 17 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. ‘Pretty Boy’ Josh Kelly (10-1-1, 6 KOs) also sees action against Peter Kramer (12-5-3, 8 KOs), and former Team GB fighter Chloe Watson (2-0) continues her undefeated start as a pro under the tutelage of Ricky Hatton, fighting over six rounds in the flyweight division against Fara El Bousairi (5-2, 1 KO).
Nathan Gorman 268 vs. Tomas Salek 232
(IBF International heavyweight title)
Josh Kelly 154.2 vs. Peter Kramer 154.1
Chloe Watson 112.12 vs. Fara El Bousairi 110.5
Venue: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England
Promoter: Wasserman Boxing
TV: Channel 5 (UK)