By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sounds like IBF #10, WBO #10 Demsey McKean could be the next opponent of Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni.

“Demsey McKean doesn’t want to fight.I don’t believe he wants to fight, and that’s alright. I’ll keep plugging away and my time will come,” Huni said. “I don’t know. I’m not into all of the talk and a lot of people know that. I don’t do a lot of talking. Like I said before the fight, I’ll let my actions do the talking.”

Huni’s promoter Dean Lonergan added, “Don’t even get me started about Demsey McKean. They will run like little b!tches because they will not fight Justis Huni because after that performance. Eddie Hearn will be sitting up there thinking, ‘why would I stick my big heavyweight in with him, he’s got no chance.’

“McKean has done very well to get where he has by fighting guys who can’t fight. They’re rubbish men who’ve come off their route, put their boxing shoes on and then turn around and get knocked out by someone who can’t fight. To mention Demsey McKean, even though he’s sitting at 10 in the world, he’d be easy pickings for Justis.”