By Ron Jackson

South African junior bantamweight champion Lwandile Ngxeke from Sade in the Eastern Cape makes the first defense of his domestic title against the mandatory challenger Lindale Tshemese of Duncan Village, at the International Convention Centre in East London on Saturday afternoon with the first fight scheduled to take place at 2pm.

The 27-year-old Ngexeke (8-0-1, 3 KOs), who has also held the African Boxing Union junior bantamweight title, won the vacant South African junior bantamweight title on April 9 this year at Sun City when he stopped Athenkosi Dumezweni (13-3) in the tenth round.

Tshemese (13-3-2, 5 KOs) who made his pro debut on 15 July 2016 won the vacant South African junior bantamweight title in March 2016 at the Orient Theatre in East London with a 12 round points win over Sithembiso Faye and then made successful defenses of the title against Thembelani Maphuma (tko 6) and Athenkosi Dumezweni (tko 12) before losing it to Yanga Sigqibo on points over 12 rounds.

Both fighters have limited power with Ngxeke having won only three fights inside the distance and Tshemese five, according to Boxrec. The younger and taller champion should have enough to take a hard-earned points decision.

In the main supporting bout Noxolo Makhanavu (7-3, 4 KOs) meets Monalisa Takana (4-0, 0 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant African Boxing Union SADC bantamweight title in a woman’s bout.

Zbashy Promotions will presenting their first tournament in three years.