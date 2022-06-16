Tapia Promotions returns this Friday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The event will special significance.

“June 17th is a milestone promotion for me,” said promoter Teresa Tapia. “It is the 10th year memorial of my beloved husband Johnny “Mi Vida Loca” Tapia, Johnny has inspired people around the globe. I am beyond honored to continue his legacy. Our seventeen-year-old son, Nicco Tapia, will step into the ring on the 17th to honor his legendary father.”

Five professional bouts are scheduled to take place including a heavyweight bare-knuckle bout between Terrance Brown (4-0) and Christopher Kharazi (pro debut).

The professional boxing will be Maximus “Gladiator” Moya (1-0) vs Carlos Ramirez (debut) in a four rounder at 135 lbs along with Daniel Gonzales(1-0) vs. David Espino(0-1) 4 rounds at 157 lbs.

The co-main event will be Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego (11-0) of Albuquerque putting his undefeated record on the line against Gilberto Mendoza (19-12-3) of Modesto, CA in a six round clash in the 115 lbs division.

The main event will pit Johnny Tapia protege Josh “Pitbull” Torres (23-7-2) of Albuquerque taking on undefeated Reggie Harris (7-0) of Ann Arbor, Michigan in a eight rounder in the 147 lbs division.

There will also be an amateur portion of the show featuring five bouts in all. Johnny Tapia’s son Nicco Tapia will be lacing up the gloves.

Doors open at 3PM. Amateurs start at 4PM. The pro bouts are scheduled to follow.

For tickets go to holdmyticket.com. Or call (505) 898-9553,

The action goes down at The Office located at Paradise Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt will be the announcer.