Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash in a twelve round super lightweight contest as Eddie Hearn and Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia scheduled for September.

Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is ranked #1 with the WBO at 140lbs and the Brisbane star will aim to kick-off Matchroom’s new era Down Under in style on his home turf. The 26-year-old inked a promotional pact with Hearn in December after seeing off the unbeaten Yomar Alamo in Tampa, Florida on his American debut.

Jarvis (20-0 18 KOs) also comes into the bout on the back of his first fight on US soil, where the New South Wales ace came out on top in a wild shootout with Alejando Rodriguez with a fifth round stoppage in Fresno, California. The 24-year-old recorded his 18th win inside the distance from 20 fights that night.

“My rankings speak for themselves, I’ve taken no short cuts to get here,” said Paro. “I ain’t losing to a guy who isn’t on my level. His team will quickly realize that they’ve made the wrong move chasing a fight with me. On fight night I’ll show you why I’m rated no #1.”

“Matchroom boxing is the biggest promotional company in the world and it’s fantastic that they are coming to Australia,” said Jarvis. “I’m really proud and excited to be part of their first event here and I’m looking forward to putting on a show for everyone.”