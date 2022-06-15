Showtime has officially announced that popular cruiserweight YouTube boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (5-0, 4 KOs), fresh off of his viral one-punch knockout victory in December, and Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs), the unified female featherweight world champion who is coming off one of the most significant matches in women’s boxing history, will headline in dual main events at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 6 live on Showtime PPV in an event presented by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Opponents for both bouts are to be announced.

“It has been one hell of a year already,” said Paul. “I couldn’t have been prouder of Amanda when she went toe-to-toe against Katie Taylor in April and made history at MSG. Now, to be able to make my own history at the Garden and share the night with Amanda is just the epitome of the American dream. This is a special moment for the entire creator community and I promise I will once again show the world anything is possible.”