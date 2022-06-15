Showtime has officially announced that popular cruiserweight YouTube boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (5-0, 4 KOs), fresh off of his viral one-punch knockout victory in December, and Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs), the unified female featherweight world champion who is coming off one of the most significant matches in women’s boxing history, will headline in dual main events at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 6 live on Showtime PPV in an event presented by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Opponents for both bouts are to be announced.
“It has been one hell of a year already,” said Paul. “I couldn’t have been prouder of Amanda when she went toe-to-toe against Katie Taylor in April and made history at MSG. Now, to be able to make my own history at the Garden and share the night with Amanda is just the epitome of the American dream. This is a special moment for the entire creator community and I promise I will once again show the world anything is possible.”
Great to see Jake Paul back as he has helped the sport of boxing survive. Hopefully he’s in with a worthy opponent. Feels like he’s sort of dragging Amanda Serrano along with him at this point. After losing her last fight and costing me a ton of money (I’m not the only person who hates her now), I hope she’s in with a beatable opponent.
Amanda cost you a ton of money or the judges did? It was close enough to say it could have gone either way, in my view. Amanda did her job.
A lot of people hate Jake Paul, but I call those haters, “Trolls” who are jealous. The young man has done a lot for women boxing and help put women boxing on the main stage. Also, he hits very hard so that there is ok in my book. Team JP