Unbeaten super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis (10-0, 6 KOs) will take a big step up in opposition when he faces 40-year-old former world champion Ray Beltran (37-9-1, 23 KOs) in a ten round battle for the WBO NABO title on July 9 at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and streamed live globally on ProBox TV.

Cesar Francis: “It’s my time to shine. I’m going to go in and perform. Beltran is a great veteran, and I am not overlooking him. I helped Richard Commey get ready for his fight against him. And this time Commey will be my sparring partner. People better bring their umbrellas because it’s going to ‘rain’ that day.”

Ray Beltran: “I’ve been looking and waiting for this fight. Cesar Francis is an undefeated fighter who has a lot of confidence, and this is the kind of fight I need to put myself back on the map. I think my experience will help a lot because I’ve been in there with high-level fighters. Like always, I will do my part to make sure it’s an action-packed fight. My fights have never been boring. They’re always full of action.”