Heavyweight “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) will return against Christian Hammer (27-9, 17 KOs) at the OVO Arena in London on July 2. Joyce has been out of the ring since last July, suffering a broken wrist that kept him out of action in the first half of this year.

“The most important thing is to get Joe active and confident again after injury,” said promoter Frank Warren. “Christian Hammer is an experienced campaigner who will provide a decent test and give him a good fight, but obviously we expect Joe to come through it successfully and then start preparing for a bigger showdown later this year.

“It was well documented that it was our intention to match Big Joe with Joseph Parker in September, but Parker has now opted to sign a promotional agreement elsewhere. Joe’s route to a world title shot does not revolve around Parker and we have plans in place for a major fight for him in the autumn.”

The 36-year-old Joyce commented on the fight from his training base in Las Vegas: “I’ve known about Christian Hammer for a while now. He has fought everybody, it is going to be a good fight, he comes forward and it will be exciting. It is one to get me ready for the next fights coming up.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a whole year now so it will be good to dust off the gloves and shake off the cobwebs. It is going to be a big year, this year and next, with some great fights and I just need to be in the right place.

“I have taken myself out to the right place with this training camp here to bring out the best in me.”

* * *

The July 2 card at the OVO Arena also includes a super bantamweight collision between European champion Jason Cunningham and two-weight world champion Zolani Tete. Callum Johnson fights Igor Mikhalkin for the WBC Silver light heavyweight title and local favorite Nathan Heaney will make a defense of his IBO International middleweight championship.