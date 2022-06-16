Welterweight terror Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), will return to the ring on August 6 against undefeated and world-ranked Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs). The twelve-rounder will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN. McKinson was slated to face Ortiz in March, but Ortiz withdrew from the fight due to rhabdomyolysis and McKinson instead won a unanimous decision over Alex Martin.

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I am very happy to be stepping back into the ring again. I’m ready to show the world once again why I’m ready for a world title.”

Michael McKinson: “I’m getting what I deserve. I was prepared to fight Ortiz Jr before. Now I have been given the opportunity again to prove I am the best in this division.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “Vergil Ortiz, Jr. is the most exciting welterweight in the world. We are happy that he is back, healthy, and feels 100%. Fighting in his home state, I can’t think of a better way for him to make his comeback and put on another great performance for his fans. He is one step away from challenging any world champion and he will prove it on August 6.”