Weights from Las Vegas Keith Thurman 145.5 vs. Mario Barrios 146.5

Leo Santa Cruz 128.75 vs. Keenan Carbajal 129

Luis Nery 121.75 vs. Carlos Castro 121.5

Jesus Ramos 152.5 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 153.5 Abel Ramos 145.75 vs. Lucas Santamaria 145.5

Ryan Karl 145.5 vs. Omar Juarez 142 Venue: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Promoter: PBC

TV: PPV ($74.99), FOX Cuardas, Rodriguez make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

