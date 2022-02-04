February 4, 2022
Boxing News

Weights from Las Vegas

Thurman Vs Barrios Weigh In 02.04.22 02 05 2022 Weigh In Ryan Hafey Premier Boxing Champions
Photo: Ryan Hafey/
Premier Boxing Champions

Keith Thurman 145.5 vs. Mario Barrios 146.5
Leo Santa Cruz 128.75 vs. Keenan Carbajal 129
Luis Nery 121.75 vs. Carlos Castro 121.5
Jesus Ramos 152.5 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 153.5

Abel Ramos 145.75 vs. Lucas Santamaria 145.5
Ryan Karl 145.5 vs. Omar Juarez 142

Venue: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
Promoter: PBC
TV: PPV ($74.99), FOX

Cuardas, Rodriguez make weight

    • >