Keith Thurman 145.5 vs. Mario Barrios 146.5
Leo Santa Cruz 128.75 vs. Keenan Carbajal 129
Luis Nery 121.75 vs. Carlos Castro 121.5
Jesus Ramos 152.5 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 153.5
Abel Ramos 145.75 vs. Lucas Santamaria 145.5
Ryan Karl 145.5 vs. Omar Juarez 142
Venue: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
Promoter: PBC
TV: PPV ($74.99), FOX
Anyone here gonna spend 75 dollars for this?
Nope. Going to check out DAZN!! I will not spend 1 dollar on anything that grease ball, Al Haymon is apart of. He is a complete bag!
No DAZN Saturday all fights tomorrow are ppv. Get an Android box everything free. ESPN+ on Sunday from Mexico only free this weekend. PBC card plus Sky zsports card both ppv on Saturday
I wouldn’t pay $25 for this. It’s a Showtime fight. Keith Thurman does not have a huge fan club, so I expect the PPV numbers to tank.
Thurman loses, I just bet $300 on Mario.