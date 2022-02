Cuardas, Rodriguez make weight Carlos Cuadras 114.4 vs. Jesse Rodriguez 114.1

(WBC super flyweight title) Jamie Mitchell 117.2 vs. Carly Skelly 116.2

(WBA female bantamweight title) Raymond Ford 126 vs. Edward Vazquez 125.9

Lorenzo Smith 111.5 vs. Fernando Diaz 111

Khalil Coe 179.5 vs. Dylan O’Sullivan 177.9

Elijah Garcia 163.5 vs. Antonio Hernandez 162.5

Adam Stewart 234 vs. Alvin Davis 223.9

Aaron Aponte 139 vs. Louis Jourdain 138.8 Venue: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Weights from Las Vegas ESPN+ adds Sunday boxing telecast

