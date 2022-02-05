Promoter Oscar de la Hoya announced on social media that unbeaten lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia is back in action April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) will be fighting for the first time in 15 months against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs), who has fought all but two of his bouts in Ghana. DAZN will stream.