February 5, 2022
Boxing News

Kingry returns April 9, opponent named

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya announced on social media that unbeaten lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia is back in action April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) will be fighting for the first time in 15 months against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs), who has fought all but two of his bouts in Ghana. DAZN will stream.

