Promoter Oscar de la Hoya announced on social media that unbeaten lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia is back in action April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) will be fighting for the first time in 15 months against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs), who has fought all but two of his bouts in Ghana. DAZN will stream.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Unless Kingly will have another insecure emotional breakdown before the fight.