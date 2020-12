Weights from Las Vegas

Shakur Stevenson 130 vs. Toka Kahn Clary 129

Felix Verdejo 135 vs. Masayoshi Nakatani 135

Edgar Berlanga 169 vs. Ulises Sierra 167.5 Clay Collard 159 vs. Quincy LaVallais 159

Jesse Rodriguez 110.5 vs. Saul Juarez 110

Robeisy Ramirez 126 vs. Brandon Valdes 127

Elvis Rodriguez 146.5 vs. Larry Fryers 145.5

Haven Brady Jr. 127 vs. Michael Land 126

Kasir Goldston 142 vs. Llewelyn McClamy 142.5 Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Eggington KOs Theophane in six

