By Ron Jackson

Tian Fick from Cape Town won the vacant South African heavyweight title on a wide unanimous 12 round points decision over Josh Pretorius from Richards Bay in KwaZulu- Natal, on Friday night at the Vibrant Sports Studio in Cape Town. The scores 119-109 and 118-110 twice.

This was a return match with Fick winning on an eight-round point’s decision in June 2019.

The taller Fick boxed from the outside from the opening round using his left jab to pile up the points.

Pretorius tried to work on the inside and close the new champion down but was not able to get past the accurate jabbing Fick.

Pretorius possibly shaded the tenth round, but this was too late as Fick emerged as a winner on wide margins.

Fick improved his record 9-0; 5 and Pretorius’ record dropped to 7-5; 5.

In the main supporting bout, between South African based Angolan welterweights, Antonio Mayala and Henriques Lando, Mayala won on a unanimous ten round point’s decision.

The scores were 99-90, 98-91 and 97-92.

UNDERCARD

Super middleweight: Dillon Solomons W pts 4 Setshaba Mapukhata.

Junior middleweight: Athenkosi Plaatjies W pts 4 Sithembile Ngqele.

Heavyweight: Juan Roux W pts 4 Peto Kapela.

Welterweight: Thulani Mhlombe W pts 4 Lukhanyo Lamla.

The tournament was presented Jack Brice Promotions.