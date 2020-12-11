In a super welterweight crossroads fight between veteran fan-favorites, Sam Eggington (29-7, 18 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over Ashley Theophane (50-9-1, 19 KOs) on Friday night behind-closed-doors at the Fly By Nite purpose built TV production facility in Redditch, England. Eggington put the pressure on from the get-go, dropping Theophane in round two. A crushing Eggington right hand to the liver in round six sent Theophane to the canvas to end it.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.