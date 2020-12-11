In a super welterweight crossroads fight between veteran fan-favorites, Sam Eggington (29-7, 18 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over Ashley Theophane (50-9-1, 19 KOs) on Friday night behind-closed-doors at the Fly By Nite purpose built TV production facility in Redditch, England. Eggington put the pressure on from the get-go, dropping Theophane in round two. A crushing Eggington right hand to the liver in round six sent Theophane to the canvas to end it.