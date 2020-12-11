Two world title fights will be featured on the undercard of the Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin – Kamil Szeremeta IBF middleweight title fight. Undefeated super middleweight contenders Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KOs) and Carlos Góngora (18-0, 13 KOs) will rumble for the vacant IBO super middleweight world title and unbeaten WBA female super featherweight world champion Hyun Mi Choi (17-0-1, 4 KOs) will be looking to extend her 12-year title reign against Calista Silgado (19-11-3 14 KOs).

The GGG-Szeremeta will take place Friday, Dec. 18, behind closed doors at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. It will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN beginning at 5pm ET in over 200 countries and territories.

Also added to the card is super middleweight contender John Ryder (28-5 16 KOs), who takes on Michael Guy (12-5-1 5 KOs) over ten rounds.

Reshat Mati (8-0 6 KOs) has been an exciting addition to the paid ranks, and the Albanian Bear fights for the ninth time as a pro and unbeaten Californian 18-year-old Jalan Walker (6-0 6 KOs) fights on US soil for the first time against Rafael Reyes (18-11 14 KO’s) having boxed in Mexico six times since his debut in November 2019.