Matchroom and Canelo Promotions have announced that the WBC super middleweight title will be on the line when Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith clash at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday December 19, live on DAZN. The WBA title will also be at stake. The winner on December 19 will be ordered to face WBC #2 ranked Avni Yildrim within 90 days.

“The WBC is extremely proud to have such tremendous fight for the vacant WBC super middleweight title,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. “Canelo and Callum will give the world a superb closing of a difficult year and will make fans from around the world celebrate with much entertainment and enjoyment. I would like to personally praise Avni Yildirim for his exemplary collaboration to make this a reality.”