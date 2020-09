Weights from Las Vegas

Egidijus Kavaliauskas 146.5 vs. Mikael Zewski 147

Miguel Marriaga 125.9 vs. Joet Gonzalez 125.8

Aleem Jumakhonov 126.5 vs. Jorge Ramos 127

Manuel Flores 117.3 vs. Jonathan Rodriguez 118

Anthony Chavez 129.1 vs. Adan Gonzales 129.1

Eric Puente 137.7 lbs vs. Luis Norambuena 135.6 Venue: The Bubble, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Kharitonov stops Williams, Chudinov retains WBA gold

