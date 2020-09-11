Welterweight Gabriel Maestre jumped to professional boxing in 2019 and in two fights he has defeated experienced opponents. His amateur career is his calling card and now he wants bigger challenges like Yordenis Ugás, Jamal James or Thomas Dulorme.

Based in Barranquilla, the Venezuelan boxer has been working all this time, and this Thursday he challenged the best 147lb fighters, such as the ones mentioned above. “I want to show everyone at 147 pounds what I am made of. Among those are Jamal James, Yordenis Ugás, and Thomas Dulorme”, said Maestre.

Last year, in July, he had his first professional fight against Colombian boxer Jeovanis Barraza, who at that time was undefeated with 20 victories, and knocked him out in two rounds. In December, he returned to the ring to fight former Argentine world champion Diego Chaves, whom he dispatched in four rounds.

“I know I only have two fights in the professional field, but I also have a great level of experience in amateur boxing. I have two Olympic Games, three Pan American Championships, two South American Championships, three Central American Games and I want to prove that boxing is one”, said the 33-year-old fighter.

“Since the pandemic began six months ago, I have not stopped training having of all of you in mind, I have seen your videos and I have seen each of your fights. I want you to give me the opportunity, to fight with me and to show in the United States the skills I have”, added the Anzoátegui-born Maestre.

Maestre hopes to step into the ring against a renowned opponent before the end of the year and wants that fight to be his debut in the United States. His goal is to be world champion in the short term and he assured that he has the tools to beat the high ranked fighters in the world.