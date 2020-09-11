WBA Gold super middleweight champion Fedor Chudinov (23-2, 16 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO over Umar Sadiq (10-2, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Khimki Basketball Center in Khimki, Russia. The bout appeared to be heading to a decision when Chudinov rocked Sadiq in the final stanza and got a referee’s stoppage with a barrage of unanswered punches. Time was :26.

47-year-old Mike Tyson-conqueror Danny Williams (54-29, 41 KOs) was defeated in two rounds by pro debuting MMA veteran Sergey Kharitonov, 40, in a heavyweight clash. Kharitonov dropped Williams in round one with a left hook. The bout was waved off in round two when Williams appeared wobbly for a moment. Time was 2:25.

Super bantamweight Chingiz Natyrov (2-0, 2 KOs) battered Oleksandr Hryshchuk (16-2, 6 KOs) for four rounds. Hryshchuk didn’t come out for round five.

Heavyweight Vladimir Ivanov (3-0, 2 KOs) hammered out a six round decision over Tornike Puritchamiashvili (9-16, 6 KOs).