WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
September 11, 2020
Boxing Results

Kharitonov stops Williams, Chudinov retains WBA gold

WBA Gold super middleweight champion Fedor Chudinov (23-2, 16 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO over Umar Sadiq (10-2, 6 KOs) on Friday night at the Khimki Basketball Center in Khimki, Russia. The bout appeared to be heading to a decision when Chudinov rocked Sadiq in the final stanza and got a referee’s stoppage with a barrage of unanswered punches. Time was :26.

47-year-old Mike Tyson-conqueror Danny Williams (54-29, 41 KOs) was defeated in two rounds by pro debuting MMA veteran Sergey Kharitonov, 40, in a heavyweight clash. Kharitonov dropped Williams in round one with a left hook. The bout was waved off in round two when Williams appeared wobbly for a moment. Time was 2:25.

Super bantamweight Chingiz Natyrov (2-0, 2 KOs) battered Oleksandr Hryshchuk (16-2, 6 KOs) for four rounds. Hryshchuk didn’t come out for round five.

Heavyweight Vladimir Ivanov (3-0, 2 KOs) hammered out a six round decision over Tornike Puritchamiashvili (9-16, 6 KOs).

Weights from Las Vegas
Weights from Mexico City

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: