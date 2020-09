Weights from Mexico City

Omar “Pollo” Aguilar 140.5 vs. Guillermo “Gato” Garcia 141

Yesica Nery Plata 111.2 vs. Sandra “Perla Negra” Robles 112

Daniel Argueta 115.8 vs. Joaquín “Sonrisas” Cruz 116

Ruben “Pollito” Aguilar 141 vs. Alberto “Alacran” Ruiz 140

Jose Bernardino Lozano 147.7 vs. Elian Trejo 147.1

Yudel Reyes 108.1 vs. Elian Trejo 108.8 Venue: TV Azteca Studios, Mexico City

Promoter: Zanfer

