Weights from Irving, Texas Lone Star State-based non-profit organization Ring of Hope presents its ninth annual “Night To Fight” pro boxing and charity event Saturday night. Evan Holyfield 157.6 vs. Dylan Carson 158

Samuel Clarkson Jr. 174.8 vs. Israel Duffus 176.2

Johnny Jackson 209.6 vs. Tristan Kalkreuth 193.4

Orlando Collins 139.4 vs. John Rincon 139.6

Roberto Yong 154.8 vs. Jessy Martinez 153.4 Venue: Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas

Promoter: Bash Boxing

TV: PPV WBC #6 Torres defeats Alejo Weights From Philadelphia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.