WBC #6 flyweight and WBC Latino flyweight titleholder Armando “Ichiro Oseki” Torres (26-18, 19 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over two-time world title challenger Juan “Pinky” Alejo (25-7-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. Good fight with both fighters having their moments. The fighters clashed heads in round eight leaving Torres with a bloody gash on the side of the head. In the end, scores were 99-92, 98-93, 98-92.