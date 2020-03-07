WBC #6 flyweight and WBC Latino flyweight titleholder Armando “Ichiro Oseki” Torres (26-18, 19 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over two-time world title challenger Juan “Pinky” Alejo (25-7-1, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. Good fight with both fighters having their moments. The fighters clashed heads in round eight leaving Torres with a bloody gash on the side of the head. In the end, scores were 99-92, 98-93, 98-92.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.