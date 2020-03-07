By Ron Jackson

There will be plenty of championship action for fight fans on Sunday afternoon at the Orient Theatre in East London, South Africa, with five titles on the line.

In the main event the talented Yanga Sigqibo (13-1-1, 3 KOs) from Duncan Village near East London defends his WBO Intercontinental junior bantamweight title against Filipino Cris Paulino (21-4, 8 KOs).

In the main supporting bout, South African bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi (17-0, 9 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt when he faces Lwandile Sityatha (24-3-1, 7 KOs).

WBC Silver featherweight champion Lerato Dlamini (13-1,6 KOs) defends his title against Nathaniel Kakololo (9-1-1, 3 KOs) from Namibia.

The big punching light flyweight Sivenathi Nontshinga (8-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF Intercontinental belt against the experienced Ivan Soriano (20-3-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines.

In a clash for the vacant SADC African Boxing Union featherweight title, Asanda Gingqi (5-0, 5 KOs) meets Thato Bonokoane (9-2-3, 6 KOs) in a scheduled ten rounder.

Also on the bill is a six round flyweight bout between Lusizo Manzana (6-1, 3 KOs) and Tisetso Modisadise (5-1, 3 KOs).

The tournament is presented by Rumble Africa Promotions.