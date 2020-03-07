Olympian super welterweight Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) fighting for the first time under trainer Shane McGuigan, scored a bizarre first round TKO over Theophilus Tetteh (19-8-2, 12 KOs). Tetteh’s footwear had no grip. He was slipping and sliding all over the ring and went down four times. Referee Bob Williams waved the farce off at the end of round one even though Tetteh was never really hurt.

All-action middleweight Jack Cullen (18-2, 9 KOs) returned after his FOTY contender with Felix Cash, to stop Tomas Andres Reynoso (13-6-1, 3 KOs) in round two. Cullen connected with a big body shot to put Reynoso down. He easily beat the count but referee John Latham quickly waved it off. Reynoso complained bitterly to no avail. Time was 2:31.