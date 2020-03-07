In a clash between the WBO’s top two contenders at super-middleweight, #2 rated Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) scored an eleventh round TKO over #1 Rohan Murdoch (24-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. A close fight ended when Parker dropped Murdoch in round eleven. Murdoch beat the count and was ready to resume, but referee Phil Edwards quickly waved it off. Time was 2:58. The bout was not a world title eliminator, but Parker did claim the WBO Intercontinental title.