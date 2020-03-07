Heavyweight Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Pavel Sour (11-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Fury, the cousin on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped Sour at the end of round two and blasted him to the canvas again early in round three. Sour beat the count, but his corner threw in the towel. Time was :24.