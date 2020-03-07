Super featherweight contender Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) scored an eleventh round TKO over former WBA super bantamweight ruler Scott Quigg (35-3-2, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The heavily bearded Carroll was too fast and strong for the smaller Quigg, who made five defenses of the WBA 122lb crown. The one-sided beatdown ended when Quigg’s corner threw in the title with their man taking shots in round eleven. Time was 2:14. Quigg entered as a -175 favorite.