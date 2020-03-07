In a clash of unbeatens, WBO #10 middleweight rated Danny Dignum (13-0, 7 KOs) scored a with round KO over Alfredo Meli (17-1-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England. Dignum dropped Meli with body shots in rounds seven and eight. Meli’s corner threw in the towel after another body shot knockdown in round nine. Time was :39. Dignum retained his European belt.

Welterweight Sam Gilley (11-0, 5 KOs) won a ten round decision over Curtis Felix Jr. (10-2, 1 KO). Gilley dropped Felix in round ten. The referee scored it 96-93

Welterweight Kaisee Benjamin (10-1-1, 2 KOs) outscored Shaquille “The Black Mexican” Day (13-1, 2 KOs) over ten 97-94.

In a six-round battle of undefeated middleweights with zero KOs, James “Hitman” Hawley (6-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Josh Adewale (3-0, 0 KOs) over six 58-56.