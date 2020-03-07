By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #13 heavyweight Dempsey McKean (18-0, 12 KOs) stopped American Jonathan Rice (13-5-1, 9 KOs) in round ten to capture the vacant IBF Intercontinental title and the vacant WBO Asia Pacific titles at the Star on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. The 29-year-old McKean standing 6’6” and boxing from the southpaw stance had his hands full during the contest against Rice, 33 years of age standing 6’5” and boxing from an orthodox stance. McKean dropped his opponent in round ten and at 2:58 referee Paul Tapley crowned the Australian with Rice in trouble and unable to defend himself.

In other action, WBO #2, IBF #3 light welterweight Liam Paro (19-0, 11 KOs) stopped Romanian James Cherji (17-1, 7 KOs) in a scheduled ten round bout. Referee and former world champion Phillip Holiday called the fight off in round eight.

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.