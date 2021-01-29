Weights from Hollywood, Florida Bermane Stiverne 267.4 vs. Trevor Bryan 267.6

(WBA heavyweight title) DeShon Webster 198.2 vs. Johnnie Langston 199.4

Joahnys Argilagos 117 vs. Ernie Marquez 112.8 Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Promoter: Don King Productions

TV: Live on PPV (www.dkpboxing.com) Matchroom returning to SSE Arena All Heavyweight Boxing Buzz

