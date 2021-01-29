January 29, 2021
Boxing News

Weights from Hollywood, Florida

Bryan Stiverne Weigh In
Photo: Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Communications

Bermane Stiverne 267.4 vs. Trevor Bryan 267.6
(WBA heavyweight title)

DeShon Webster 198.2 vs. Johnnie Langston 199.4
Joahnys Argilagos 117 vs. Ernie Marquez 112.8

Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Promoter: Don King Productions
TV: Live on PPV (www.dkpboxing.com)

  • Does anyone have any idea at all who is going to win this fight??? It may not mean very much at all because it was almost 2 and half years ago, but Trevor Bryan weighed in at 236 for his last fight, against BJ Flores, and Stiverne is actually down a few from the 273 he was for Joe Joyce about 2 years ago.

