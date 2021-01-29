Bermane Stiverne 267.4 vs. Trevor Bryan 267.6
(WBA heavyweight title)
DeShon Webster 198.2 vs. Johnnie Langston 199.4
Joahnys Argilagos 117 vs. Ernie Marquez 112.8
Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Promoter: Don King Productions
TV: Live on PPV (www.dkpboxing.com)
PPV DYNAMITE!!!
I’m wondering what their purses will be with this fight?
Does anyone have any idea at all who is going to win this fight??? It may not mean very much at all because it was almost 2 and half years ago, but Trevor Bryan weighed in at 236 for his last fight, against BJ Flores, and Stiverne is actually down a few from the 273 he was for Joe Joyce about 2 years ago.
Bet the house on Stiverne…
“Sarcasm”
Omyy… Must see TV