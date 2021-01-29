Matchroom Boxing will return to The SSE Arena, Wembley for Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara on Saturday February 13 and David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly on Saturday February 20, with both events shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories.

Matchroom’s first two events of 2021 kick off a schedule that also features the highly anticipated heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte on Saturday March 6, Lawrence Okolie’s shot at the WBO cruiserweight crown against Krzysztof Glowacki on Saturday March 20 and rising welterweight Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas on Saturday April 10.