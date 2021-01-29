January 29, 2021
Boxing News

Vargas son set for pro debut on PPV

Tonight you can get a double dose of PPV action. In addition to Don King’s PPV stream, you can also catch Amado ‘El Malvado’ Fernando Vargas, son of the legendary three-time junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas Sr., make his professional debut against Hector Montijo of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico at the Jardines del Decanso Room in Hermosillo, Mexico. The four-round featherweight bout will be available on pay-per-view through VIVE-TV at a cost of $9.99.

Also featured on the card, popular, undefeated featherweight Adrian Montoya, (12-0-0, 10 KO’s) clashes with Christian Olivo, (12-0-1, 6 KO’s) for the vacant WBC featherweight youth title in an eight-round bout.

Headlining the card is a ten-round WBC FECARBOX featherweight title bout between Bryan ‘Latino’ Acosta, (13-0-0, 4 KO’s), and Pablo ‘Diamante’ Robles Martinez, (14-1-0, 9 KOs).

>