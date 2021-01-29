By Robert Coster

Shuan Boxing Promotion ( Dominican Republic) has announced a 10 bout boxing card for March 12th in Santo Domingo. Former WBA interim light heavyweight champion Felix Valera (18-3, 15 KOs) will face countryman Bryan Perez (13-1, 9 KOs) for the WBC Latin title held by Valera. This fight is a rematch as Valera won a close decision in 2018 over Perez.

The co-main event will feature 20-year-old Dominican minimumweight phenom Erick Rosa (2-0), rated WBA #9 and WBC #10, defending his WBA Fedelatin and WBC Latin belts against the much more experienced WBA #13, WBO #15 Alexis Diaz (25-2, 17 KOs) of Colombia. Rosa made history by winning his two regional belts in his very first pro bout last year. The winner of this intriguing matchup will fight for the WBA world title in September.