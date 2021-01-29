Ring City USA, the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020 on NBC Sports Network, announced today the first two events of 2021 will be held on Thursday, March 4 and Thursday, March 18, live from Puerto Rico. Both events will be televised in the United States on NBC Sports Network with undercard action streaming live on Twitch.

On March 4, undefeated Serhii Bohachuk (18-0, 18 KOs) meets former middleweight title challenger Brandon Adams (22-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight main event.

Two weeks later on March 18, former super featherweight world titlist Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) faces undefeated rising prospect Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight main event.

The fight between Bohachuk and Adams was originally scheduled to top the December 3 Ring City event at Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles but Bohachuk was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.