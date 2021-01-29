Yes there will be a Don King Promotions pay-per-view stream tonight featuring unbeaten WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (20-0, 14 KOs) against late sub Bermain Stiverne (25-4-1, 21 KOs). There was a weigh-in yesterday at a different hotel, with the fight scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Hall of Fame promoter Don King has applied to the WBA for a special permit to sanction the bout. The WBA Board is voting on the special permit request.

Meanwhile, on January 15 attorneys for Fres Oquendo filed a new complaint in Illinois for injunctive relief to stop tonight’s WBA heavyweight title fight. In 2014, Oquendo received a court order for a rematch against Ruslan Chagaev, who later retired. Several subsequent attempts were made to give Oquendo his title fight, but each time the fight fell through. Now 47, “Fast Fres” is still pushing for his court-ordered title shot.

Apparently, heavyweight Darmani Rock has pulled out of his co-feature clash against Michael Coffie on Saturday’s Caleb vs. Caleb card in Los Angeles. Replacing Rock is Scott Alexander (16-3, 8 KOs).

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Joe Joyce is in the works for the WBO interim heavyweight title. This move allows Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua to proceed this summer.

WBC interim champion Alexander Povetkin is currently training for his March 6 rematch with Dillian Whyte in Gelendzhik, a Russian resort town on the Black Sea.