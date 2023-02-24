Weights from Hialeah, Fla. Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux 118.8 vs. Jesus “Sargento” Martinez 119.6

Ariel Perez De La Torre 122.2 vs. Yonfrez Parejo 122

Damian Lescaille 153.4 vs. Lucas McDonald 149.8

Yoanki Urrutia 160.8 vs. Luis Eduardo Florez 161.6

Carlos Fromenta Romero 203.6 vs. Armondo Reeves 206.6

Jose Brayan Fonteboa 138.8 vs. Ashton Royal 139.6

Adlay Rodriguez 144.2 vs. Ryan Schwartzberg 139.6

Gustavo Trujillo 235.8 vs. Jawaski Bethly 244.4

Francisco Rodriguez 144.8 vs. Brodyx Gilman 149.8 Venue: Hialeah Park, Hialeah, Florida

Promoter: Warriors Boxing

