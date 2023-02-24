February 23, 2023
Boxing Results

Hardy tops Cardoso in NYC

Former female champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (24-2, 4 KOs) outworked Taynnaa Cardoso (5-2, 1 KO) over eight rounds on Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City. Hardy, 41, took a majority decision to win 76-76, 78-74, 77-75.

Unbeaten former Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs) punished Giovanni Gutierrez (11-4, 6 KOs) for three rounds before getting a referee’s stoppage.

Lightweight Terell Bostic (8-1, 1 KO) outpointed Clay Burns (10-17-2, 4 KOs) over six rounds. Burns down in round three. Scores were 58-55, 57-56, 60-53.

Light heavyweight Frederic “French Revolution” Julan (13-2, 10 KOs) topped Decarlo “3medno” Perez (19-7, 6 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 78-74, 78-74, 79-73.

Super lightweight Michael Hughes (4-1, 1 KO) topped Nelson Morales (3-4, 0 KOs) 39-37 #x.

