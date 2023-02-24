February 24, 2023
Boxing Results

Scrappy, Gucci wins decisions

Unbeaten WBA #2 super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision Luis Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) in a bout for the WBA Continental America title on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

Unbeaten super bantamweight “Gucci” Manny Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) took a hard fought eight round split decision against Franklin Gonzalez (25-2, 25 KOs). Flores floored Gonzalez in round five. Scores were 77-74, 77-74 for Flores, 76-75 for Gonzalez.

Other Results:
Grant Flores KO1 Jorge Lopez 151 (super welterweight)
Katherine Lindenmuth W6 Lorraine Villalobos (female atomweight)
Stefanie Cohen W4 Leanne Calderon (female bantamweight)
Zachary Spiller W4 Kaleel Carter heavyweight)

Paul-Fury, Makabu-Jack Final Presser
Hardy tops Cardoso in NYC

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>