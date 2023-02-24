Unbeaten WBA #2 super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision Luis Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) in a bout for the WBA Continental America title on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

Unbeaten super bantamweight “Gucci” Manny Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) took a hard fought eight round split decision against Franklin Gonzalez (25-2, 25 KOs). Flores floored Gonzalez in round five. Scores were 77-74, 77-74 for Flores, 76-75 for Gonzalez.

Other Results:

Grant Flores KO1 Jorge Lopez 151 (super welterweight)

Katherine Lindenmuth W6 Lorraine Villalobos (female atomweight)

Stefanie Cohen W4 Leanne Calderon (female bantamweight)

Zachary Spiller W4 Kaleel Carter heavyweight)